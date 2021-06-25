REBusinessOnline

Lument Closes $28M Loan for Affordable, Age-Restricted Apartment Community in Sacramento

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Lument has closed a $28 million bridge loan to facilitate the refinancing and limited partner buyout of Greenfair Apartments, an age-restricted, low-income apartment property located in Sacramento. Aaron Wooler of Lument led the transaction on behalf of the borrower, Western America Properties, an affordable housing owner/developer. The firm specializes in acquiring, rehabilitating, preserving and managing HUD-insured, Section 8 apartment communities.

Western America Properties originally acquired Greenfair Apartments in 2001 and subsequently renovated the 386-unit property. All units at the property benefit from project-based Section 8 housing assistance payment (HAP) contracts. The bridge loan will enable the sponsor to focus on obtaining permanent financing, renewing its HAP contracts and continuing to provide housing for low-income seniors.

