Lument Funds $14.7M Bridge Loan for Arcadia Senior Living in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Lument has provided a $14.7 million proprietary bridge loan to refinance Arcadia Senior Living, a 68-unit assisted living community in Portland.

Casey Moore, managing director with Lument in San Diego, led the transaction for Lument. The bridge loan refinances outstanding debt, provides earn-out proceeds and positions Arcadia for a future HUD refinancing.

Built in 2019, Avant Senior Housing & Consulting LLC operates the community. Arcadia is owned by a partnership whose principal, Kelvin Ng, represented the borrower in this transaction.