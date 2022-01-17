REBusinessOnline

Lument Funds $25.1M in Fannie Mae Financing for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Colorado

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Colorado, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Western

LAKEWOOD, ARVADA, DENVER AND FOUNTAIN, COLO. — Lument has closed five Fannie Mae conventional multifamily housing loans totaling $25.1 million to refinance the Archway Portfolio, five affordable housing communities near Denver and Colorado Springs. The borrower is Archway Communities, which manages the portfolio.

Andrew Ellis of Lument led the transactions.

Fountain Ridge, the largest of the portfolio, received a 10-year loan with a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The other four loans feature fixed interest rates, 12-year terms, two years of interest-only payments and 30-year amortization schedules.

The portfolio includes the 72-unit Foothills Green in Lakewood, the 60-unit Willow Green in Arvada, the 65-unit Sheridan Ridge in Arvada, the 60-unit Arapahoe Green in Denver and the 111-unit Fountain Ridge in Fountain.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  