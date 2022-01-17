Lument Funds $25.1M in Fannie Mae Financing for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, ARVADA, DENVER AND FOUNTAIN, COLO. — Lument has closed five Fannie Mae conventional multifamily housing loans totaling $25.1 million to refinance the Archway Portfolio, five affordable housing communities near Denver and Colorado Springs. The borrower is Archway Communities, which manages the portfolio.

Andrew Ellis of Lument led the transactions.

Fountain Ridge, the largest of the portfolio, received a 10-year loan with a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The other four loans feature fixed interest rates, 12-year terms, two years of interest-only payments and 30-year amortization schedules.

The portfolio includes the 72-unit Foothills Green in Lakewood, the 60-unit Willow Green in Arvada, the 65-unit Sheridan Ridge in Arvada, the 60-unit Arapahoe Green in Denver and the 111-unit Fountain Ridge in Fountain.