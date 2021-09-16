Lument Launches Affordable Housing Group

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Lument has launched an investment sales and advisory group dedicated to affordable housing. Cliff McDaniel will head the initiative and serve as senior managing director. McDaniel’s team includes managing directors Derek DeHay and Chris Bergmann. They will join Timothy Bracken, also a managing director, who moved to Lument earlier in 2021, as founding members of the group. Lument is a commercial real estate finance company comprised of legacy firms Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard and RED Capital Group. Lument is an FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and proprietary lender. The investment sales and advisory functions of the new group will complement existing financial services. According to McDaniel, the affordable housing team will provide access to thousands of lending, asset management and LIHTC relationships that Lument has established over the years.