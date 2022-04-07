Lument Opens New Office in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Lument, a commercial lender based in New York City, has opened a new office at 10 Arch St. in downtown Boston. The Boston team will focus primarily on originating agency loans and proprietary capital for institutional and private multifamily owners. Brian Sykes, a 30-year industry veteran, will lead the new office along with managing director Jon Wood. The duo previously worked together for nearly 10 years at Capital One and at Deutsche Bank. Rounding out the team are director Tim Smits; vice president Mike McNeill; assistant vice president Mitchell Goldenberg; and administrative assistant Christine Mahoney.