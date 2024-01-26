Lument Provides $11.3M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — New York City-based Lument has provided an $11.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Easton Parc Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Sherman. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2013, the garden-style property consists of 22 buildings on nearly nine acres. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Sloan Stevens of Lument originated the 10-year loan, which is structured with five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed.