Lument Provides $110.8M for Refinancing of Chicago Multifamily Portfolio

CHICAGO — Lument has provided $110.8 million in Fannie Mae loans for the refinancing of a six-property multifamily portfolio in Chicago. The loans refinance existing bank debt for the borrower, BJB Properties, a Chicago-based owner-operator that owns and manages over 70 communities. Evan Hom of Lument led the transaction. All loans feature fixed interest rates, 10-year terms and 35-year amortization schedules. The properties total 769 units and are located in the Near North Side, the Loop, Rogers Park and Lincoln Park. Approximately half of the units are affordable to renters earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. All of the communities average nearly 100 percent occupancy.