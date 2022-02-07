REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $115M Agency Loan for Refinancing of New York City Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided a $115 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed multifamily property in New York City. The property was originally built in the 1950s and consists of seven residential buildings, 40 commercial units and a parking garage. The loan carries a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. Nicholas Diamond led the transaction for Lument. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  