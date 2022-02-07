Lument Provides $115M Agency Loan for Refinancing of New York City Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided a $115 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed multifamily property in New York City. The property was originally built in the 1950s and consists of seven residential buildings, 40 commercial units and a parking garage. The loan carries a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. Nicholas Diamond led the transaction for Lument. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.