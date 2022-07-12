Lument Provides $117.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Community

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided a $117.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Hope Gardens, a 949-unit affordable housing community in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. Built between 1980 and 1987, the garden-style property comprises 60 buildings totaling 1,321 units that are all subsidized by Section 8 contracts and includes a daycare and two senior centers. The loan, which carries a fixed interest rate, 30-year term and 40-year amortization schedule, retires the construction debt attached to 47 of the buildings that house 949 units. Josh Reiss of Lument originated the loan for the sponsor, a joint venture between Pennrose Holdings, Acacia Real Estate Development and an affiliate of The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).