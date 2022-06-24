REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Abby Glen Apartments in Madison, Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2001, Abby Glenn comprises nine one-story apartment buildings, a rental office and a single-family home, with units available furnished or unfurnished.

MADISON, ALA. — Lument has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Abby Glen Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily community in the Huntsville suburb of Madison. Built in 2001, the property comprises nine one-story buildings, a rental office and a single-family home, with units available furnished or unfurnished. Amenities include a laundry facility, swimming pool, fire pit/grilling area, fitness center, dog park and a bocce ball court. Bryan Cullen of Lument originated the 10-year loan, which features six years of interest-only payments, a fixed interest rate, cash-out proceeds and a 30-year amortization schedule. The sponsor was multifamily investor Steven Gouletas. Cullen says the loan refinances a Fannie Mae acquisition loan originated in 2008.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  