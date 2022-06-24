Lument Provides $11M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Abby Glen Apartments in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, ALA. — Lument has provided an $11 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Abby Glen Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily community in the Huntsville suburb of Madison. Built in 2001, the property comprises nine one-story buildings, a rental office and a single-family home, with units available furnished or unfurnished. Amenities include a laundry facility, swimming pool, fire pit/grilling area, fitness center, dog park and a bocce ball court. Bryan Cullen of Lument originated the 10-year loan, which features six years of interest-only payments, a fixed interest rate, cash-out proceeds and a 30-year amortization schedule. The sponsor was multifamily investor Steven Gouletas. Cullen says the loan refinances a Fannie Mae acquisition loan originated in 2008.