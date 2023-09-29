Friday, September 29, 2023
Lument Provides $13.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Complex in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — New York City-based Lument has provided a $13.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Fordham at Eagle Springs, a 137-unit seniors housing complex in Humble, a northern suburb of Houston. The six-building, age-restricted community was built in 2020 within the Eagle Springs master-planned development and offers a pool, salon and a coffee bar. Tom Dixon of Lument originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term (four years of which are interest-only), fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed.

