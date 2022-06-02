Lument Provides $13.5M Bridge Loan for Two Apartment Communities in Detroit

DETROIT — Lument has provided a $13.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of two apartment communities in Detroit. Greatwater Opportunity Capital was the borrower. Selden Manor consists of 48 units within a four-story building, while Heather Hall includes 70 units across a 10-story building. Both properties were constructed in 1924. Greatwater acquired the assets in early 2020, at a time when they were in disrepair and had almost no occupants. The firm then completed $7.5 million in renovations. James Kelly of Lument originated the loan, which features a two-year term and a floating interest rate.