Lument Provides $13.9M Acquisition Loan for Fort Worth Multifamily Property
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lument has provided a $13.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Saddlehorn Vista, a 192-unit multifamily community located about 10 miles west of downtown in Fort Worth. Built in 1985, the garden-style property consists of 96 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom residences and 16 three-bedroom apartments. John Sloot and Colin Cross of Lument originated the loan, and John Brickson of Old Capital Lending arranged the debt. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Saddlehorn Vista was 98 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.
