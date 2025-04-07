Lument Provides $14M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in Lewes, Delaware

LEWES, DEL. — New York City-based Lument has provided a $14 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of Mi-Place at Vineyards, a 41-unit apartment building in the coastal Delaware community of Lewes. Mi-Place at Vineyards is part of a lakefront master-planned community and offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pickleball and volleyball courts, picnic areas, a dog park and access to walking trails and a lakeside beach. Mi-Place at Vineyards also includes a retail component. Ben Retter of Lument originated the fixed-rate loan, which retires existing debt issued by a local bank. The borrower is Fernmoor Homes.