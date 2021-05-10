Lument Provides $15.2M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lument has provided a $15.2 million Fannie Mae loan for a 176-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Columbia. Steven Cox of Lument originated the financing on behalf the undisclosed borrower.

The loan refinances existing debt at a low, fixed interest rate. The loan features a 10-year term with full-term interest only payments and a nine-and-a-half-year yield maintenance period. Chuck Cronin of Axiom Capital Corp. arranged the financing.

The apartment community includes 176 units across 19 two-story buildings. Of the 176 units, 52 are one-bedroom, 104 are two-bedroom and 30 are three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, picnic area, dog park, business center and a fitness center.

The borrower owns approximately 1,121 units across the Southeast. The sponsor has owned the unnamed property since it was constructed in 2000 and has made investments in capital improvements.