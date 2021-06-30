REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $15.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Lument has provided a $15.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Redbird Trails Apartments, a 252-unit affordable housing property in South Dallas. The property was built in 1985 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Approximately 20 percent of the units are reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), and 80 percent of the residences are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI. Chad Musgrove of Lument originated the debt, which carried a 12-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower, which has owned and operated the community since 1992, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

