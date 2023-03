SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS— Lument has provided a $15.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 91-bed seniors housing property in Southlake, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The facility offers assisted living and memory care services. Doug Harper, Chris Mauger and Casey Moore of Lument originated the financing, which carried a 36-month term and a one-year extension option, on behalf of the borrower, California-based owner-operator Silverado.