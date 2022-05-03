Lument Provides $16M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lument has provided a $16 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Palazzo, a 92-unit apartment complex in San Antonio. The property was built as a 100-unit condo development in 2008, but with only eight units sold upon completion, ownership converted the residences to rentals. Today, Palazzo consists of 10 buildings on a 4.3-acre site that house 20 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, business center and a dog park. Phil Frasca of Lument originated the financing, which was structured with a floating interest rate, three-year term and two 12-month extension options. The borrower was not disclosed.