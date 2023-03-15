Lument Provides $17.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Austin Affordable Housing Complex

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Lument has provided a $17.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Riverside Meadows, a 240-unit affordable housing complex in Austin. The 10-building community was constructed on 14.5 acres in 2002. Steve Beltran of Lument originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term, fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements to the unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas.