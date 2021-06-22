Lument Provides $17.4M Loan for Refinancing of Cincinnati Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Lument, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Lument has provided a $17.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Ivy Hills Apartments in Cincinnati. Originally built in 1996, the multifamily property includes 164 units across 31 buildings. The occupancy rate was 92.3 percent as of March 2021. Steven Cox of Lument originated the 12-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate, five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower acquired the asset in early 2020 and has since invested approximately $1.8 million to renovate 60 units. The borrower plans to spend an additional $1.7 million throughout 2021 to renovate 50 more units.