REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $17.9M Acquisition Loan for Park at Colonnade Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — New York City-based Lument has provided a $17.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Park at Colonnade, a 211-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built in 1970, the garden-style property houses 18 studios, 86 one-bedroom residences, 94 two-bedroom apartments and 13 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, two pools and a dog park. Phil Frasca of Lument originated the nonrecourse, interest-only loan, which carried a three-year term and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The undisclosed borrower plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  