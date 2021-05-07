REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $18.5M in Agency Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Loans, Lument, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided three agency loans totaling $18.5 million for multifamily properties totaling 118 units in Brooklyn. The deals include a $3 million Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan for 900 East 18th Street, a $6 million Fannie Mae conventional loan for 1436-1438 Ocean Avenue and a $9.5 million Fannie Mae conventional loan for 991-993 President Street. The properties were all constructed between 1925 and 1927 and have undergone substantial capital improvements in recent years. All three loans carry 10-year terms and 30-year amortization schedules, while two of the loans feature interest-only payment periods. Kristian Molloy of Lument led the transactions on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews