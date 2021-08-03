REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $18.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Asset Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS — Lument has provided an $18.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Meadows Apartments, a 216-unit affordable housing property in Universal City, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. All units at the property, which was built in 1972, are reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Marc Suarez of Lument originated the loan through Fannie Mae’s Green Rewards program on behalf of the sponsor, locally based multifamily development and investment firm Lynd Co.

