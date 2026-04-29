Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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LoansMidwestMultifamilyNebraskaSeniors Housing

Lument Provides $21.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Nebraska Senior Living Community

by Kristin Harlow

LINCOLN, NEB. — Lument has provided a $21.2 million HUD/FHA Section 232/223(f) Express Lane loan for the refinancing of Pemberly Place Senior Living, a seniors housing community in Lincoln with 120 units and a licensed capacity for 132. Quintin Harris and Patrick Roan of Lument originated the financing, which features a fixed interest rate and 35-year term. The refinance pays off existing bank debt from a construction loan originated by Lument several years ago. Lument also helped structure a shareholder note to reimburse the borrower for previous capital expenditures. Built in 2017, Pemberly Place Senior Living features assisted living, independent living and memory care options. Locally owned and operated, the community has a partnership with MJ Senior Living, a Nebraska-based management company.

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