Lument Provides $21.5M Agency Loan for Affordable Housing Property in El Paso

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Lument, the newly combined organization of Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard and RED Capital Group, has provided a $21.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the renovation of Jackie Robinson Memorial Apartments in El Paso. Built in 1975, the property consists of 186 units that are restricted to renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The loan features a fixed interest rate, 18-year term with three years of interest-only payments and a 35-year amortization schedule. The capital improvement program will include a gut renovation of all residential units, from new drywall to new kitchen appliances. In addition, exteriors will be improved with new windows and doors, repaired or replaced roofs and new stair towers. Construction began in October 2020 and is expected to be complete within 24 months.

