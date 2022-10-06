Lument Provides $21.6M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community in Salina, Kansas

SALINA, KAN. — Lument has provided a $21.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Eaglecrest Retirement Community in Salina, a city in central Kansas. Constructed in 2004, the independent and assisted living community features 102 units. Bill Wilson, Doug Harper and Casey Moore of Lument originated the loan. Midwest Health Inc. manages the property.