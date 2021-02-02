REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Daytona Beach Apartment Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Southeast

Park at Via Roma is a 288-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Lument has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for a multifamily community in Daytona Beach. The 288-unit property, The Park at Via Roma, was acquired by an unnamed sponsor that has a multifamily portfolio of approximately 2,800 units located throughout the Southeast.

Trey Palmedo of Lument’s Nashville office originated the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, 75 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and five years of interest-only payments.

The Park at Via Roma has 56 studio units, 56 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units and 80 three-bedroom units across 29 buildings. Common amenities include two swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, clubhouse and onsite laundry. The community was originally built in 1974 and was renovated in 2017.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  