Lument Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Daytona Beach Apartment Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Southeast

Park at Via Roma is a 288-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Lument has provided a $22 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for a multifamily community in Daytona Beach. The 288-unit property, The Park at Via Roma, was acquired by an unnamed sponsor that has a multifamily portfolio of approximately 2,800 units located throughout the Southeast.

Trey Palmedo of Lument’s Nashville office originated the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule, 75 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and five years of interest-only payments.

The Park at Via Roma has 56 studio units, 56 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units and 80 three-bedroom units across 29 buildings. Common amenities include two swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, clubhouse and onsite laundry. The community was originally built in 1974 and was renovated in 2017.