Lument Provides $24.8M Agency Acquisition Loan for Metro Philadelphia Affordable Housing Complex

by Taylor Williams

LEVITTOWN, PA. — Lument has provided a $24.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for an affordable housing complex in Levittown, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The name of the property, which was built in 1972 and offers amenities such as clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor grilling stations, was not disclosed. John Hurley of Lument originated the financing, which carried a five-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the buyer, an affiliate of New Jersey-based owner-operator Silverstein Properties. Zach Schwartz of Brook Hollow Capital acted as the mortgage broker on the deal.

