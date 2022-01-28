REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $26.7M Loan for Multifamily Community in Melbourne, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Lument has provided a $26.7 million bridge loan to acquire and renovate Harbor Village Apartments and Townhomes, a 229-unit multifamily community in Melbourne. Josh Messier of Lument led the transaction. The borrower was not disclosed.

Harbor Village comprises two sections: Harbor Village Apartments and Harbor Village Townhomes. Built in 1976, Harbor Village Apartments is situated on 6.4 acres and features 143 apartments in eight buildings. Built in 1983 on 5.8 acres, Harbor Village Townhomes contains 86 units in 18 two-story, wood-frame townhomes. Onsite amenities for each section include a swimming pool and laundry facility. The overall community was 96 percent occupied at the time of the loan transaction.

The loan features a variable interest rate and a three-year term, with two 12-month extension options. The loan fully funded the required capital expenditures, including $3.8 million in capital improvements to upgrade unit interiors and amenities, according to Messier.

