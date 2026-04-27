Lument Provides $26.8M Freddie Mac Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — Lument has provided a $26.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Treeo South Ogden, a senior living community located in Ogden, roughly 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Leisure Care, which owns and operates the community, is the borrower. Opened in 2015, Treeo South Ogden features 143 independent living units.



Tyler Armstrong, Chris Cain and Taylor Russ of Lument led the transaction. The loan, which features a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization period, is being used to refinance existing bank debt and provide cash-out proceeds for future development.