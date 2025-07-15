Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Lument Provides $26.8M HUD Loan for Three Affordable Seniors Housing Properties in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided a $26.8 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of three affordable seniors housing properties totaling 203 units in Brooklyn. West End Gardens I and II are both located in the Borough Park neighborhood, while Webster Terrace is located in the Kensington submarket. All three properties are reserved for renters aged 62 and above and mobility-impaired individuals. Paul Weissman and Andrew Nicoll of Lument originated the financing, which was structured as a scattered-site loan and carries a fixed interest rate and a fully amortized 35-year term, through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was HDF Cos.

