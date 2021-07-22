REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $26M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Connecticut Workforce Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Northeast

HARTFORD, CONN. — Lument has provided a $26 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 591-unit workforce housing portfolio in Hartford. All units are restricted to renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Josh Messier of Lument originated the financing, which carried a 10-year term that includes five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed. The portfolio was approximately 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

