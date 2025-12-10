Lument Provides $27M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Boston Affordable Housing Property

BOSTON — New York City-based Lument has provided a $27 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of East Canton Street Apartments, a historic affordable housing property located in the InkBlock neighborhood of Boston. The property consists of four five-story buildings that were originally constructed in the late 1800s and a house total of 80 units. East Canton Street Apartments was converted to HUD-subsidized housing in 1981 and rehabilitated in 2007. Tracy Peters of Lument originated the fixed-rate loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the owner, HallKeen Management.