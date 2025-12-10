Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingLoansMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Lument Provides $27M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Boston Affordable Housing Property

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — New York City-based Lument has provided a $27 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of East Canton Street Apartments, a historic affordable housing property located in the InkBlock neighborhood of Boston. The property consists of four five-story buildings that were originally constructed in the late 1800s and a house total of 80 units. East Canton Street Apartments was converted to HUD-subsidized housing in 1981 and rehabilitated in 2007. Tracy Peters of Lument originated the fixed-rate loan through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the owner, HallKeen Management.

You may also like

LYND Group Acquires 110-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Resource Realty Negotiates 158,440 SF Industrial Lease in...

Labshares Signs 58,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

Sagora Senior Living Buys 100-Unit Community in Burleson,...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $250M in Financing for...

CBRE Negotiates 128,749 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion...

DH Property Holdings Buys Industrial Property in Metro...

NanoDx Signs 20,908 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 295-Unit Apartment Community in...