Lument Provides $28M Fannie Mae Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Solana Beach, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Lument, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Lument has provided a $28 million Fannie Mae refinancing for La Vida Del Mar, a 105-unit assisted and independent living community in Solana Beach, approximately 20 miles north of San Diego.

The borrower is Senior Resource Group and its equity partner, Collins Development Co. Doug Harper of Lument’s Western region seniors housing and healthcare production team led the transaction.

The loan features a 10-year term, five years of interest-only payments and 30-year amortization. In addition to refinancing existing debt, the closing provided cash-out proceeds.

