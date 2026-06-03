Lument Provides $28M HUD-Insured Loan for Ohio Affordable Housing Property

LORAIN, OHIO — Lument has provided a $28 million HUD/FHA Section 221(d)(4) loan on behalf of TFG Housing Resources and Raise Up for the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Western Horizon, a 353-unit affordable housing community in Lorain, about 25 miles west of Cleveland. The transaction utilized a component of the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program that allows for blending RAD with Section 18 of the National Housing Act to fund the preservation of aging affordable housing. Lument’s Joey Hague led the transaction.

The units were converted through the RAD program in conjunction with 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. In addition to the FHA mortgage, Lument Securities served as the underwriter for $9.2 million in tax-exempt bonds.

Originally built in the 1950s as three separate communities, Leavitt Homes, Westview Terrace and Westgate Apartments have historically operated as public housing. As a result of the RAD conversion utilizing FHA financing, the properties now operate as one and are being rebranded as Western Horizon. Post renovation, all units will be assisted by project-based rental assistance with rents restricted to 60 percent of the area median income.

TFG Housing Resources is a Columbus-based real estate developer that is associated with The Finch Group.