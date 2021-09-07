REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $29.4M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lument has provided a $29.4 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Limestone Oaks, a 401-unit apartment and townhome community in northwest San Antonio. The property was originally built in 1981, renovated in 2007 and acquired by the undisclosed seller in 2013. Colin Cross and John Sloot led the transaction for Lument. John Brickson of Old Capital Lending arranged the debt. The borrower was locally based owner-operator DJE Texas Management Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews