Lument Provides $29.4M Acquisition Loan for San Antonio Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lument has provided a $29.4 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Limestone Oaks, a 401-unit apartment and townhome community in northwest San Antonio. The property was originally built in 1981, renovated in 2007 and acquired by the undisclosed seller in 2013. Colin Cross and John Sloot led the transaction for Lument. John Brickson of Old Capital Lending arranged the debt. The borrower was locally based owner-operator DJE Texas Management Group.