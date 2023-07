NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided a $31.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Lefferts Heights, an 87-unit affordable housing property located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property was built in 1974, and units range in size from 550 to 970 square feet. Josh Reiss of Lument originated the long-term, fixed-rate financing through HUD’s 223(f) program on behalf of the sponsor, Wavecrest Management. The financing includes proceeds to fund capital improvements.