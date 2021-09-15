Lument Provides $32.3M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

PORTER, TEXAS — Lument has provided a $32.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Villas at Valley Ranch, a 312-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Porter. Units feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, conference room and a theater room. The loan carried a fixed interest rate and a three-year term. The borrower, San Antonio-based investment firm LYND Co., will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Marc Suarez of Lument led the transaction.