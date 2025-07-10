Lument Provides $33.6M Agency Construction Loan for Dallas Affordable Seniors Housing Project

DALLAS — New York City-based Lument has provided a $33.6 million Freddie Mac construction loan for The Culbreath, a 364-unit affordable seniors housing project in Dallas. The Culbreath will be reserved for seniors age 62 or older and will consist of 270 one-bedroom units and 94 two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, library, game room, multipurpose room, pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts and two dog parks. The opening is slated for summer 2027. Tracy Peters and Dale Giffey led the transaction for Lument on behalf of DHA Housing Solutions of North Texas and Volunteers of American National Services.