Lument Provides $37.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartments

Paramount at Kingwood totals 372 units.

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Lument has provided a $37.8 million loan for the refinancing of Paramount at Kingwood, a 372-unit apartment community in the northern Houston suburb of Kingwood. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. The loan carried a fixed interest rate and a three-year term. The borrower, San Antonio-based investment firm LYND Co., will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Marc Suarez led the transaction for Lument.

