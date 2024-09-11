Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Lument Provides $42.7M Agency Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Income Property in Boerne, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BOERNE, TEXAS — Lument has provided a $42.7 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Estraya Boerne, a 288-unit mixed-income multifamily property located on the northwestern outskirts of San Antonio. Built in 2022, Estraya Boerne offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. Half the units are subject to income restrictions. James Kress of Lument originated the loan, which carries a 10-year term, fixed interest rate, 35-year amortization schedule and interest-only payments for the first five years.

