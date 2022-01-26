REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $43.2M Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Apartment Community

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Lument has provided a $43.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Gardens of Canal Court in Indianapolis. The 421-unit, garden-style apartment community consists of 18 buildings with three pools and 654 parking spaces. The property is 97 percent occupied. James Kress and Jim Croft of Lument originated the loan, which features a 12-year term with one year of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower currently owns about 5,000 multifamily units, most of which are located in the Indianapolis area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  