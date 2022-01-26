Lument Provides $43.2M Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Apartment Community

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Lument has provided a $43.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Gardens of Canal Court in Indianapolis. The 421-unit, garden-style apartment community consists of 18 buildings with three pools and 654 parking spaces. The property is 97 percent occupied. James Kress and Jim Croft of Lument originated the loan, which features a 12-year term with one year of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower currently owns about 5,000 multifamily units, most of which are located in the Indianapolis area.