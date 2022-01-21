Lument Provides $45.9M Refinancing of Rhode Island Seniors Housing Property

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ­— Lument has provided a $45.9 million FHA loan for the refinancing of Tockwotton on the Waterfront, a 156-unit seniors housing property in East Providence. Nonprofit organization Tockwotton Home Inc. owns and operates the facility, which consists of 52 skilled nursing beds, 73 assisted living units and 31 memory care units. Aaron Becker of Lument originated the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year term.