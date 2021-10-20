Lument Provides $47.1M in Financing for Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Lument has provided $47.1 million in financing for The Oaks, a mixed-income seniors housing project in Dallas. The package consists of $25 million in short-term bonds and $22.1 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing. The Oaks will consist of 260 units for residents aged 62 or older. Over 90 percent of the units will have income or rent restrictions, with 216 units serving seniors earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 27 units serving seniors earning at or below 30 percent of AMI. Construction is expected to be complete in 2023. Upon stabilization, the Freddie Mac loan and tax credit equity will be used to pay off a $35 million construction loan from a national bank. The borrower is a partnership between DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas and the Volunteers of America National Services. Tracy Peters and Dale Giffey led the transaction for Lument.