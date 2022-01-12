Lument Provides $48.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Sanctuary at 331 features 11 buildings on nearly 32 acres. The apartment property offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with features such as stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit washers and dryers.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLA. — Lument has provided a $48.8 million Freddie Mac conventional loan to refinance Sanctuary at 331, a 264-unit multifamily community in Santa Rosa Beach. Steve Beltran of Lument led the loan transaction on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Hunt Cos.

The loan features a 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and a low fixed interest rate with 60 months of interest-only payments. The loan is a refinance of an existing HUD loan.

Sanctuary at 331 features 11 buildings on nearly 32 acres. The apartment property offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with features such as stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, a dog park and garage storage units.

Cushman and Wakefield manages the property, which was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan transaction.