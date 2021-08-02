REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $50.4M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Carmel, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CARMEL, IND. — Lument has provided a $50.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Gramercy Apartments, a 436-unit apartment community in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The seller purchased the property in 2004 and completed a $19.7 million renovation in 2016. The new owner plans to complete more than $5 million in additional renovations. Gramercy was originally built in 1967 and consists of 34 two-story buildings. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, sports court, dog parks and playgrounds. Occupancy has averaged 94 percent since March 2020. Xavier Salinas of Lument originated the 10-year loan, which features three years of interest-only payments, an adjustable interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

