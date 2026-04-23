Lument Provides $58.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Rochester Seniors Housing Property

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York City-based Lument has provided a $58.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Village at Unity and The Hamlet, a 332-unit seniors housing property in Rochester. Built in 1990 and subsequently renovated in 2000, 2012 and 2022, the property consists of 272 independent living units, 40 assisted living units and 20 memory care residences. Tyler Armstrong, Chris Cain and Taylor Russ of Lument originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Wegman Cos. The loan carries a 10-year term with interest-only payments for four years, a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule.