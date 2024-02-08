Thursday, February 8, 2024
Lument Provides $64.6M Refinancing for Student Housing Community Near Johns Hopkins University

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — Lument has provided a $64.6 million loan for the refinancing of Nine East 33rd, a 568-bed student housing property located near Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in Baltimore. Tim Smits of Lument led the team in placing the loan through Freddie Mac’s capital markets execution program on behalf of the borrower, HH Fund. The five-year, fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term. Developed in 2016, Nine East 33rd offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom fully furnished units.

