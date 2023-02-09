Lument Provides $7.7M Acquisition Loan for Detroit Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

DETROIT — Lument has provided a $7.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Central Park Apartments in Detroit. The garden-style apartment community includes 92 units. James Kelly of Lument originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Greatwater Opportunity Capital, which owns nearly 2,000 apartment units across 40 properties. The seven-year loan features 12 months of interest-only payments, a 30-year amortization schedule and a fixed interest rate. In addition to funding the acquisition, the loan provides proceeds for improvements to common areas and amenities, parking repairs and several unit renovations.