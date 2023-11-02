Lument Provides $78.8M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Hub Apartments in Bowling Green, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Lument has provided a $78.8 million loan through HUD’s 223(f) program for The Hub, a 590-unit apartment community in Bowling Green. Ryan Duling of Lument’s Columbus, Ohio office originated the financing, which was underwritten with a low fixed interest rate and a 25-basis-point mortgage insurance premium due to its green classification. The borrower was not disclosed. Built in 2020, The Hub comprises 42 apartment buildings surrounding a central park. Amenities include pickleball courts, a splash pad, pet park and resort-style pools with multiple pavilions and lounge areas, as well as food-and-beverage options.