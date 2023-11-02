Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
KentuckyLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Lument Provides $78.8M HUD-Insured Refinancing for Hub Apartments in Bowling Green, Kentucky

by John Nelson

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Lument has provided a $78.8 million loan through HUD’s 223(f) program for The Hub, a 590-unit apartment community in Bowling Green. Ryan Duling of Lument’s Columbus, Ohio office originated the financing, which was underwritten with a low fixed interest rate and a 25-basis-point mortgage insurance premium due to its green classification. The borrower was not disclosed. Built in 2020, The Hub comprises 42 apartment buildings surrounding a central park. Amenities include pickleball courts, a splash pad, pet park and resort-style pools with multiple pavilions and lounge areas, as well as food-and-beverage options.

You may also like

Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre...

New York Life Closes $45M Loan for Midtown...

JLL Funds $18.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing...

JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of...

Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JLL Negotiates $95M Sale of Woodlands of Crest...

UNLMTD Real Estate Underway on 300-Unit Multifamily Project...

TWG to Convert Former Hotel into $35M Affordable...